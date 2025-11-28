Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 35.1% in Jan–Sept

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company and part of the Nova group, increased its consolidated net profit by 35.1% year-on-year in January–September 2025, reaching UAH 2.876 billion.

According to the company's consolidated interim report, posted on its website, consolidated net revenue rose 21.7% to UAH 45.728 billion.

Gross profit for the nine-month period totaled UAH 10.811 billion, up 18% from the same period last year, while operating profit increased 19.8% to UAH 5.675 billion.

In January–September 2025, the company allocated UAH 2.943 billion for the acquisition of non-current assets, 39.7% less than during the same period of 2024.

Borrowings received during the nine months declined 16.6% to UAH 4.05 billion, while loan repayments rose 68.8% to UAH 4.98 billion. Interest expenses grew 24.8% to UAH 1.14 billion, and finance lease liabilities increased 27.2% to UAH 1.88 billion.

Dividend payouts also rose, by 68.2% to UAH 1.04 billion.

Cash on hand at the end of the third quarter amounted to UAH 8.79 billion, compared with UAH 9.09 billion at the start of the year and UAH 5.27 billion a year earlier.

Nova Poshta's website notes that the company operates 110 terminals and depots across the country, with eight of the largest located in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Zaporizhia.

As of October 6, the company had 44,983 service points, including 14,336 branches and 30,647 parcel lockers. In the first half of the year, the branch network expanded by 708 locations to 13,985, and parcel lockers increased by more than 4,000 to 28,326.

The ultimate beneficiaries of the company are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.