Ukraine's State Statistics Service, YouControl, Open Data Association sign memo on data cooperation, digitalization

 Ukraine's State Statistics Service, business intelligence company YouControl, and the NGO Open Data Association have signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation. The agreement outlines joint efforts to improve access to public information, share analytical tools and data usage experience, conduct training and communication events, and jointly combat misinformation.

According to a Tuesday press release from StateStat, the partnership will focus on fostering a culture of integrity, enhancing data analysis and verification skills, and strengthening society's ability to navigate the information landscape.

"We see this memorandum as a commitment to pool efforts in providing society with timely, reliable, and impartial information. This partnership will strengthen our capacity for rapid data exchange and make statistics even more accessible and understandable. We're open to collaboration with anyone who seeks to turn data into meaning and value for society," said Artem Rudko, Deputy Head of StateStat for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization.

YouControl Deputy Director Danylo Hloba stated that the company will share its experience and expertise with partners from the public and civil sectors as part of the cooperation.

"Data is our shared security. When everyone has the ability to verify, compare, and analyze, society becomes more resilient to manipulation," Hloba said.

The Open Data Association is a civil society organization focused on fostering a culture of integrity, digital literacy, and data skills. It collaborates with government agencies, journalists, and civil initiatives in areas such as transparency, fact-checking, and open governance.

YouControl is a comprehensive platform for business analytics, compliance, OSINT, financial monitoring, taxation, and ESG compliance. It compiles detailed dossiers on every Ukrainian company and individual entrepreneur using data from over 220 open sources, tracks changes, and visualizes business relationships. It also provides current official data on individuals.

