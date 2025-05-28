Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:41 28.05.2025

Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

3 min read
Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

Philip Morris in Ukraine has opened a new modern shelter on the territory of a factory in Lviv region, in which it invested about UAH 60 million, the company said in its press release.

"In the current conditions, the safety of our people is not just a requirement of the time, but also our responsibility (…) We continue to invest in Ukraine, and these investments demonstrate our long-term strategy as an investment ambassador and support for the economy in martial law conditions," CEO of the company Maksym Barabash said.

The shelter is designed for 170 people and will provide protection for both factory employees and local residents during air raids or emergencies. It fully complies with all current safety requirements and standards and is designed for comfortable stay of people for 48 hours.

The space is equipped with a ventilation system using explosion-proof valves and air conditioning, an alarm and fire extinguishing system with backup power, a water supply and sewage system, a heating system, radio broadcasting, telephone communication and video surveillance, places for rest and seating, a supply of water and food in case of a long stay. The shelter takes into account the needs of people with disabilities. The premises include a medical corner, sanitary facilities, shower rooms and a kitchen space.

Construction of the shelter started in September 2024 after the launch of the factory, in which the company invested $30 million. Before that, the workers used a modernized shelter on the territory of Lviv city territorial community, where the company invested approximately UAH 1.3 million.

Philip Morris was spun off from Altria in 2008 and is one of the world's largest tobacco manufacturers. The company's revenue in 2023 increased by 10.7% compared to 2022, to $35.2 billion. The report indicated that Ukraine accounted for approximately 2% of total sales in kind and 1% in money.

In 2022, PMI reduced shipments to the Ukrainian market by 30.1% due to the war, to 11.07 billion cigarettes and tobacco joints, but in 2023 it managed to increase shipments of finished products by 8.4%, in particular in the fourth quarter by 14.9%. In October 2023, the company reported the restoration of its share in the Ukrainian market to 24%. In 2024, Ukraine's figures were excluded from PMI's quarterly reports.

In addition to cigarette production, PMI develops and manufactures smokeless products - electrically heated tobacco products (ETTP), nicotine-containing POD systems, as well as nicotine products for oral administration. Sales from smokeless products provided 39% of PMI's total net income in the first quarter of 2024 and 38% in the third.

Philip Morris Ukraine has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 1994 and during this time has invested more than $750 million in the Ukrainian economy. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it has allocated more than UAH 400 million for humanitarian projects.

Tags: #shelter #company #investments

MORE ABOUT

20:42 27.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

10:42 23.05.2025
European DFIs, private investors to join EU-coordinated structured investment fund for Ukraine

European DFIs, private investors to join EU-coordinated structured investment fund for Ukraine

15:49 21.05.2025
Cabinet authorizes UAH 272.5 million subvention for construction of school shelters – Shmyhal

Cabinet authorizes UAH 272.5 million subvention for construction of school shelters – Shmyhal

19:59 14.05.2025
France contributes EUR 10 mln to EBRD Chornobyl Fund account to restore confinement over Shelter at Chornobyl NPP

France contributes EUR 10 mln to EBRD Chornobyl Fund account to restore confinement over Shelter at Chornobyl NPP

20:24 14.04.2025
Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

20:30 01.04.2025
Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

20:39 05.03.2025
DTEK invests UAH 28 bln in restoration of TPPs, operation of mines since war start

DTEK invests UAH 28 bln in restoration of TPPs, operation of mines since war start

20:48 04.03.2025
Investments in technology sector in Ukraine increase by 120% in 2024

Investments in technology sector in Ukraine increase by 120% in 2024

17:31 17.02.2025
State's debt to Autostrada for work completed in 2022-2024 exceeds UAH 3 bln

State's debt to Autostrada for work completed in 2022-2024 exceeds UAH 3 bln

09:41 14.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Significant damage inflicted to shelter of 4th power unit of Chornobyl NPP by enemy drone with high-explosive warhead

Zelenskyy: Significant damage inflicted to shelter of 4th power unit of Chornobyl NPP by enemy drone with high-explosive warhead

HOT NEWS

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

NBU: 2014 moratorium on interest for military personnel may limit their access to loans, requires objective assessment

Fitch affirms Ukraine's 'restricted default' rating, downgrades 2025 GDP forecast to 2.5%

LATEST

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Ukreximbank's net profit increased by 26.0%, to UAH 2.4 bln in Q1 2025

CEO of titanium Velta predicts real results of minerals deal with USA by 2035

Govt extends term of preferential lending from 2 to 5 years for businesses in high military risk zones

Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

EVA chain completes major phase of e-commerce distribution center upgrade in Ukrainian city of Brovary

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

Ukraine, Sweden to expand cooperation in agriculture, food processing

AD
AD