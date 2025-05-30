Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:57 30.05.2025

Growth of capital investments in Ukraine in Q1 2025 slows down to 32.5%

2 min read
Growth of capital investments in Ukraine in January-March 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 slowed down to 32.5% from 48.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to the service, UAH 123.8 billion of capital investments were used in the first quarter of this year.

The main source of financing of capital investments in January-March 2025 remains the own funds of enterprises and organizations, at the expense of which 77.1% of the total volume was used.

The State Statistics Service specifies that the share of the state budget was 3.5%, the population's funds for housing construction - 6.5%, local budgets - 2.7%, bank and other loan financing - 4.7%, foreign investors' funds - only 0.3%.

A significant share of capital investments was used in machinery, equipment - 36.8%, engineering structures - 18.2%, vehicles - 10.7% of all investments

According to the State Statistics Service, during the specified period, capital investments increased most in the sphere of transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - 2.4 times, to UAH 15.7 billion, in agriculture - by 46.9%, to UAH 13.6 billion, in industry - by 25%, to UAH 48.7 billion.

In wholesale and retail trade, the volume of capital investments increased by 55.8%, to UAH 11.3 billion, in law and accounting activities - by 46.1%, to UAH 460 million, in information and telecommunications - by 42%, to UAH 5.5 billion, in real estate transactions - by 2.4 times, to UAH 3.7 billion.

It is noted that in the field of professional, scientific and technical activities, the growth was 16.3%, to UAH 1.1 billion, in financial and insurance activities - 79.4%, to UAH 4.5 billion, in construction - 14%, to UAH 10.5 billion, in public administration and defense - 31.4%, to UAH 61 billion, in education - 97.8%, to UAH 200 million, in healthcare - 52.4%, to UAH 2.6 billion.

According to the statistics agency, capital investments in Ukraine in 2024 compared to 2023 increased by 35.1% and amounted to UAH 534.4 billion.

