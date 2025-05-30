Oschadbank grants loan of UAH 668 mln to Lviv

State Oschadbank (Kyiv) granted a second loan to Lviv City Council for UAH 668 million for a period of five years to improve the state of energy efficiency and municipal facilities.

"Oschadbank has concluded another loan agreement with Lviv City Council - the second in the last six months - for the amount of UAH 668 million," Oschadbank chairman of the board Serhiy Naumov reported on Telegram.

Other terms of the loan are not disclosed.

The total amount of loans granted by Oschadbank to Lviv City Council under signed agreements has already exceeded UAH 1.5 billion, the bank clarified.

It is noted that the funds will be used to develop strategic urban infrastructure, in particular, roads, housing and communal services, and one of the main areas of use will be increasing energy efficiency.

"The money will go to a biogas plant with combined heat and power generation, an electrical substation, a boiler house with a cogeneration unit connected, and investments in Lvivteploenergo," Naumov added.

As reported, Oschadbank's share in energy lending in the first quarter of 2025 exceeded 31%. During 2024-2025, contracts worth over EUR85 million were concluded with its participation in the corporate business segment, in particular for projects to develop energy generation and storage. Among them is the first case on the market of bank lending for a project to install 30 MW of energy storage systems to provide auxiliary services, which was implemented by KNESS within the framework of the Ukrenergo competition.