Facts
11:18 21.09.2025

Ukraine insists on tender to buy 20 Korean electric trains - Deputy PM

Photo: https://t.me/MinDevUA

Ukraine will apply to the Republic of Korea for a loan to purchase 20 Korean-made electric trains for Ukrzaliznytsia. The purchase  should be carried out according to the results of a transparent and open competition, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized during a working visit to the Republic of Korea.

"Cooperation with Korean partners paves the way for the creation of a modern and sustainable transportation system. It is important for us that the purchase of new electric trains takes place through a transparent and open competition among companies," he was quoted as saying in a release from the Ministry of Development.

Among Korean manufacturers, in addition to Hyundai Rotem, there are also Dawonsys or Woojin. It is noted that during the working trip, Kuleba met with manufacturers of passenger rolling stock, in particular, the companies were told about the vision of the development of Ukrainian railways and the need to update rolling stock.

The Ministry of Development reminded that Korea has already opened a framework opportunity for Ukraine for preferential financing of up to $2.1 billion for 2024-2029.

As reported, in August last year, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the framework agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Republic of Korea on loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for 2024-2029, which opens up the possibility for Ukrzaliznytsia to purchase another 20 Intercity+ class electric trains. On September 10, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft letter to the Korean government on providing such a loan.

In August this year, Ukrzaliznytsia announced plans to increase the share of daytime high-speed traffic to 30% in three years and to 40% in five years, while it currently averages 12-15%. An important part of their implementation is the purchase of 20 new electric trains in addition to the 10 Hyundai trains that were purchased before Euro 2012.

Later this month, a Russian strike put one of the 10 Hyundai trains out of service.

