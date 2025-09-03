Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:44 03.09.2025

Ukrgasbank provides TBF Group EUR5 mln for energy-efficient projects

3 min read
Ukrgasbank provides TBF Group EUR5 mln for energy-efficient projects

The state-controlled Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) provided a EUR5 million loan for energy-efficient projects to one of the largest fruit, vegetable and berry processors in Europe, TBF Group, the bank’s press service reported.

According to the report, the financing will be used to implement energy-efficient solutions and develop production capacities. In particular, EUR2.5 million will be allocated to install a rooftop solar power plant with a capacity of 3.7 MW and a cogeneration plant with a capacity of 4.3 MW. It is expected that the equipment will provide the enterprise with its own electricity and heat, increasing its energy independence.

Another EUR2.5 million will be allocated to purchase a modern drying complex with a capacity of 1.5 tonnes/hour. The new equipment will allow the production of dry cake, which will become a raw material for the production of pellets, animal feed and other products, contributing to the development of waste-free production.

"Our company strives to increase energy efficiency and build waste-free production. That is why we are implementing solutions that ensure the production of our own energy and waste recycling. This creates new opportunities for the development of the entire industry in Ukraine and makes our business more sustainable and responsible," said Sviatoslav Barschovsky, owner of TBF Group.

"UGB systematically supports enterprises that invest in their own energy independence, implement environmental technologies and create new opportunities for business development. This project in Lviv region is an example of how a sustainable approach combines benefits for business, community and the environment," said Tetiana Parchevska, Director of the Corporate Banking and Transactional Business Department of Ukrgasbank.

TBF Group is an international group of companies specializing in the production of juices, which it sells under the Galicia and Filvarok brands. The group includes seven fruit and vegetable processing plants (Ukraine, Poland, Moldova) with a capacity of 220,000 tonnes of concentrated juice per year, a transport and logistics and engineering company. The group has 3,000 hectares of fields and orchards, of which 450 hectares are allocated for planting apple trees, 650 hectares for cherries, 150 hectares for raspberries, and 750 hectares for beets and carrots. Another 1,000 hectares are occupied by grains, which are mainly grown for crop rotation. The volumes grown by the group account for slightly more than 3% of all processing.

The owner of the T.B. Fruit group of companies is Sviatoslav Barschovsky.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, in April 2025, Ukrgasbank ranked fifth in terms of total assets (UAH 220 billion, or 5.9% of the market) among 60 banks operating in the country.

Tags: #energy #ukrgasbank

