Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:45 22.10.2025

Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions

2 min read
Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

Banks expect growth in business lending across all types of loans, except for foreign currency loans, and forecast portfolio growth at the highest level since 2015, according to the results of a third-quarter bank lending conditions survey conducted by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"The response balances were the highest for the entire observation period since 2015," the National Bank said.

It is noted that demand for corporate loans increased slightly in the third quarter, and banks expect it to continue to rise. Consumer demand also increased, and respondents predict this trend will continue.

At the same time, banks reported easing lending standards for businesses, primarily large banks for long-term loans and credit to large enterprises.

In the next quarter, they plan to relax standards even further, primarily for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and short-term loans.

Furthermore, consumer loan standards are being relaxed, while mortgage standards remain unchanged. Banks expect further easing for the mortgage segment as well.

"Banks reported an increase in the approval rate for business applications and an increase for mortgages, while the rate for consumer loans remained almost unchanged," the survey results note.

According to respondents, operational and credit risks have increased, while foreign exchange risks have decreased for the first time since the beginning of 2021. In the fourth quarter, they forecast a further increase in operational, credit, and foreign exchange risks, and a decrease in liquidity risk.

The survey was conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2025, among credit managers at 26 banks, accounting for 96% of banking system assets.

Tags: #banks #loans

MORE ABOUT

20:03 21.10.2025
Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

14:44 20.10.2025
Banks finance 116 MW of new energy generation projects in Aug – Ukraine's National Bank

Banks finance 116 MW of new energy generation projects in Aug – Ukraine's National Bank

20:15 15.10.2025
Rada committee backs return of 50% bank profit tax in 2026

Rada committee backs return of 50% bank profit tax in 2026

17:51 23.09.2025
Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

20:24 18.09.2025
EBRD guarantee program's loan portfolio totals EUR 1.2 bln, additional EUR 500 mln in works

EBRD guarantee program's loan portfolio totals EUR 1.2 bln, additional EUR 500 mln in works

17:48 09.09.2025
Agro sector generates 30% of all loans under 5-7-9% program - Economy Ministry

Agro sector generates 30% of all loans under 5-7-9% program - Economy Ministry

19:54 05.09.2025
OTP Bank expects significant increase in renewable energy lending in its portfolio in 2026

OTP Bank expects significant increase in renewable energy lending in its portfolio in 2026

18:06 22.08.2025
Most profitable banks in H1 2025 are PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Raiffeisen, Ukreximbank, FUIB, most unprofitable RwS, Alliance

Most profitable banks in H1 2025 are PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Raiffeisen, Ukreximbank, FUIB, most unprofitable RwS, Alliance

14:04 04.08.2025
BES indicts bank official for facilitating UAH 585 million withdrawal from Ukrtatnafta

BES indicts bank official for facilitating UAH 585 million withdrawal from Ukrtatnafta

16:21 30.06.2025
PrivatBank to sell 'bad' loans worth UAH 5.2 billion through SETAM

PrivatBank to sell 'bad' loans worth UAH 5.2 billion through SETAM

HOT NEWS

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

Ukrainian stocks, eurobonds fall after news of postponed U.S.-Russia talks

Russian strikes since the start of the war have damaged DTEK Naftogaz equipment worth EUR40 million – top manager

Zelenskyy: Russia heading toward $100 billion deficit by 2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified $2 billion gas supply alternative

LATEST

OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

Ukrainian stocks, eurobonds fall after news of postponed U.S.-Russia talks

Former Odesa Port-Side Plant tolling partner Agro Gas Trading applies for privatization auction

Westinghouse plans to accelerate construction of KhNPP unit 5, unit 6 immediately after war – company executive

EBRD considering providing up to EUR 100 mln for construction of social rental housing with support from Hansen Ukrainian Mission

NBU cuts FX interventions by 17.9% over week to curb hryvnia weakening

Budget Committee backs bill to raise 2025 state spending by UAH 325 bln for Rada consideration

Central executive bodies, backed by Decarbonization Fund, can install around 200 solar power plants by year-end – Energy Efficiency Agency

Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

AD
AD