Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions

Banks expect growth in business lending across all types of loans, except for foreign currency loans, and forecast portfolio growth at the highest level since 2015, according to the results of a third-quarter bank lending conditions survey conducted by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"The response balances were the highest for the entire observation period since 2015," the National Bank said.

It is noted that demand for corporate loans increased slightly in the third quarter, and banks expect it to continue to rise. Consumer demand also increased, and respondents predict this trend will continue.

At the same time, banks reported easing lending standards for businesses, primarily large banks for long-term loans and credit to large enterprises.

In the next quarter, they plan to relax standards even further, primarily for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and short-term loans.

Furthermore, consumer loan standards are being relaxed, while mortgage standards remain unchanged. Banks expect further easing for the mortgage segment as well.

"Banks reported an increase in the approval rate for business applications and an increase for mortgages, while the rate for consumer loans remained almost unchanged," the survey results note.

According to respondents, operational and credit risks have increased, while foreign exchange risks have decreased for the first time since the beginning of 2021. In the fourth quarter, they forecast a further increase in operational, credit, and foreign exchange risks, and a decrease in liquidity risk.

The survey was conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2025, among credit managers at 26 banks, accounting for 96% of banking system assets.