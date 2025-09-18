Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:24 18.09.2025

EBRD guarantee program's loan portfolio totals EUR 1.2 bln, additional EUR 500 mln in works

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) main program for lending to Ukrainian businesses is currently a risk-sharing program. Through this program, the EBRD provides guarantees to 12 Ukrainian banks to cover a portion of the credit risk on new loans, this has ensured the formation of a portfolio worth EUR 1.2 billion, said Anna Lebedynets, a senior banker at the EBRD.

At the Agro Finance 2025 conference, organized by Oschadbank in Kyiv on Wednesday, she noted that loans worth about EUR 500 million are in the process of being formed.

Lebedynets noted that the total amount approved for the program should allow for the issuance of loans exceeding EUR 3 billion.

"Regarding the agricultural sector, about 44% of loans are directed specifically to the agricultural sector [with a minimum required coverage level for the agricultural sector of 40%], which is one of the highest indicators among other industries. Approximately half of the funds issued are investment loans," the EBRD representative added.

According to her, the average loan size is EUR 100,000, and the average amount of financing per company is EUR 142,000.

The program also provides for support for veteran initiatives and companies affected by the war, she added.

Tags: #guarantees #ebrd #loans

