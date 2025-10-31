Nova Poshta sees net profit drop by 6.2% with revenue growth of 22.5% in 9M

Nova Poshta, the leader in express shipments in Ukraine and part of the Nova Group, increased revenue by 22.5% from January to September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching UAH 37.7 billion. However, net profit decreased by 6.2%, reaching UAH 1.5 billion.

According to the company's published interim unconsolidated financial statements in accordance with international standards in the National Securities and Stock Market Commission's information disclosure system, gross profit increased by 28.4% to UAH 7.528 billion and operating profit increased by 50.1% to UAH 3.678 billion.

According to the report, the decrease in net profit is due to a nearly threefold increase in income tax, rising to UAH 350 million, and a 21.8% increase in financial expenses, rising to UAH 1.686 billion. There was also a more than 50% decrease in other financial income, falling to UAH 760 million.

In the first half of this year, Nova Poshta's net profit decreased by 19.6% to UAH 1.195 billion, while revenue increased by 22.1% to UAH 24.571 billion.

As of the end of September of this year, Nova Poshta had liabilities of UAH 998.83 million for one bond issue, "F," as well as bank liabilities of UAH 6.635 billion, with equity of UAH 12.471 billion and total assets of UAH 31.505 billion.

According to the Nova Poshta website, the company has 110 terminals and depots throughout Ukraine. The eight largest terminals are located in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Zaporizhia.

As of October 6, the leader of express shipments in Ukraine had a total of 44,983 service points, including 14,336 branches and 30,647 automated parcel lockers. In the first half of this year, the branch network increased by 708 points to reach 13,985, while the number of automated parcel lockers increased by over 4,000 to reach 28,326.

The company's ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.