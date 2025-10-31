Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
13:54 31.10.2025

Nova Poshta sees net profit drop by 6.2% with revenue growth of 22.5% in 9M

2 min read
Nova Poshta sees net profit drop by 6.2% with revenue growth of 22.5% in 9M

Nova Poshta, the leader in express shipments in Ukraine and part of the Nova Group, increased revenue by 22.5% from January to September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching UAH 37.7 billion. However, net profit decreased by 6.2%, reaching UAH 1.5 billion.

According to the company's published interim unconsolidated financial statements in accordance with international standards in the National Securities and Stock Market Commission's information disclosure system, gross profit increased by 28.4% to UAH 7.528 billion and operating profit increased by 50.1% to UAH 3.678 billion.

According to the report, the decrease in net profit is due to a nearly threefold increase in income tax, rising to UAH 350 million, and a 21.8% increase in financial expenses, rising to UAH 1.686 billion. There was also a more than 50% decrease in other financial income, falling to UAH 760 million.

In the first half of this year, Nova Poshta's net profit decreased by 19.6% to UAH 1.195 billion, while revenue increased by 22.1% to UAH 24.571 billion.

As of the end of September of this year, Nova Poshta had liabilities of UAH 998.83 million for one bond issue, "F," as well as bank liabilities of UAH 6.635 billion, with equity of UAH 12.471 billion and total assets of UAH 31.505 billion.

According to the Nova Poshta website, the company has 110 terminals and depots throughout Ukraine. The eight largest terminals are located in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Zaporizhia.

As of October 6, the leader of express shipments in Ukraine had a total of 44,983 service points, including 14,336 branches and 30,647 automated parcel lockers. In the first half of this year, the branch network increased by 708 points to reach 13,985, while the number of automated parcel lockers increased by over 4,000 to reach 28,326.

The company's ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.

Tags: #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

11:07 10.10.2025
Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

17:52 01.09.2025
Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 18.6% in H1 2025

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 18.6% in H1 2025

14:14 28.08.2025
Enemy hits sorting depot of Nova Poshta with missile, injures 3

Enemy hits sorting depot of Nova Poshta with missile, injures 3

15:40 27.08.2025
Nova Poshta adds 10% customs duty to cost of shipments delivery to USA

Nova Poshta adds 10% customs duty to cost of shipments delivery to USA

12:42 22.08.2025
Ukrainian express delivery company Nova Poshta places UAH 1 bln in Series H bonds

Ukrainian express delivery company Nova Poshta places UAH 1 bln in Series H bonds

19:54 15.08.2025
Varus.ua's turnover through Nova Poshta in H1 of 2025 up 1.61 times

Varus.ua's turnover through Nova Poshta in H1 of 2025 up 1.61 times

18:29 13.08.2025
Nova Poshta becomes No. 1 in Europe in terms of APLs, expects 63% jump in shipments via them in 2025

Nova Poshta becomes No. 1 in Europe in terms of APLs, expects 63% jump in shipments via them in 2025

15:49 04.08.2025
Nova Poshta installs over 200 custom parcel lockers, plans 1,000 more by end of 2025

Nova Poshta installs over 200 custom parcel lockers, plans 1,000 more by end of 2025

15:49 04.08.2025
Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 2.6% in Q2 2025

Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 2.6% in Q2 2025

18:35 31.07.2025
Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

HOT NEWS

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Netherlands allocates EUR 10 mln for UK cyber program for Ukraine

WithSecure, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy sign memo to strengthen cyberdefense

Artificial Intelligence has enormous potential in industry but also poses certain social risks – Metinvest Digital

NovaPay increases money transfers by 5%, transactions by 25% in 9M of 2025

Eighty teams from 50 educational institutions taking part in debut competitions of All-Ukrainian League of FPV-racing

Nova Group of Companies plans to grow 4 times in five years due to global expansion – founder

Vodafone Group, Vodafone Ukraine to build Black Sea undersea cable system worth over EUR 100 mln

Vodafone Ukraine to install 360 kW solar power plants at 100 base stations in late 2025 - early 2026

Kyivstar, Mastercard plan to test Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in payment infrastructure

Microsoft launches $50,000 Lingua competition to boost Ukrainian language in AI

AD
AD