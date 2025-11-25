Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:12 25.11.2025

Starting December 1, Nova Poshta updating some of its tariffs, introducing additional fee for receiving parcels from parcel terminals

Starting December 1, Nova Poshta updating some of its tariffs, introducing additional fee for receiving parcels from parcel terminals

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company and part of the Nova Group, is changing some of its tariffs effective December 1, introducing a UAH 10 surcharge for picking up parcels from parcel terminals and increasing the cost of courier delivery and pickup by UAH 15 - to UAH 50, the company said.

"This is necessary to maintain the usual speed and quality of service. Delivery of parcels up to 2 kg and shipments from towns and villages remain unchanged," Nova Poshta noted.

According to a post on the Telegram channel, starting in early December, the cost of document delivery in an envelope within the city will be UAH 60, and within Ukraine, it will increase by UAH 5 to UAH 70.

Parcel delivery within the city between branches weighing up to 10 kg will increase by UAH 10 to UAH 100, and for parcels up to 30 kg, by UAH 20 to UAH 160.

As for parcels within Ukraine between branches, starting December 1, delivery of items up to 10 kg will cost UAH 120 instead of the current UAH 110, and up to 30 kg – UAH 180 instead of UAH 160.

Nova Poshta also added that for packages larger than 120 cm or without a box, the company will impose an additional charge of UAH 100 per piece.

The new tariffs also specify that the tariff for document delivery in a branded envelope to a branch within the city will be UAH 60, and UAH 70 within Ukraine; the current flat rate is UAH 65.

However, the leading express delivery service in Ukraine clarified that delivery of parcels up to 2 kg and shipments from towns or villages remain unchanged. Furthermore, as before, the price includes a declared value fee of up to UAH 500, redirection en route, return of parcels and documents, a branded envelope and 0.5-4 kg packages, and a guaranteed refund of the declared value in the event of force majeure.

Nova Poshta recalled that it last raised tariffs in 2024, averaging UAH 10 for parcel and document delivery.

Nova Poshta, the leader in express mail in Ukraine, from the Nova Group increased its revenue by 22.5% in January-September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, to UAH 37.7 billion, and decreased its net profit by 6.2%, to UAH 1.5 billion.

Tags: #nova_poshta

