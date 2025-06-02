Slavski and Rozhanka Park to sign investment agreements with govt on state benefits to implement resorts in Carpathians

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the conclusion of two special investment agreements with the companies Slavski and Rozhanka Park, which will implement recreational projects with a total investment of EUR140 million, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the report, the projects will be implemented in cooperation with the Slavske village community. Revenues from their implementation to budgets of all levels during 2025-2039 are expected to be UAH 7.3 billion.

The state program to support projects with significant investments provides for exemption from income tax for a period of up to five years, exemption from import duty and VAT on new equipment, compensation for costs of engineering infrastructure and preferential right to use the land plot.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Vitaliy Kindrativ, four such contracts have already been concluded to date, each of which provides for the creation of more than 100 new jobs, and the total amount of investment is EUR240 million.

"We expect that the number of applications submitted will increase in the near future," he noted.

The Ministry of Economy recalled that state aid under the program to support projects with significant investments is available to investors willing to invest more than EUR12 million. Projects may be related to production, mining, transport, education, medicine, tourism or other areas.

Slavski LLC was founded in early 2020. Its beneficiaries were the co-owner of Concern Galnaftogaz and OKKO-Holding, Vitaliy Antonov, and their director Vasyl Danyliak. Before the full-scale war, OKKO's plans to begin construction of a ski resort on the territory of the Slavske territorial community (Lviv region) with investments of almost $500 million were announced.