Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:47 07.02.2025

Number of defense-tech companies in Diia.City reaches over 240 residents – Shmyhal

2 min read
Number of defense-tech companies in Diia.City reaches over 240 residents – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the number of defense-tech companies in Diia.City has increased from 20 to more than 240 since 2022, he noted during events marking the third anniversary of the project's launch.

"Defense-tech is innovation for our defense and for our victory. Including the development of smart drones, new solutions for the automation of drones, robotic systems and much more," the prime minister's Telegram channel said.

Shmyhal emphasized that the IT sector is the largest exporter of services in Ukraine, ranking second in the overall structure of Ukrainian exports after agricultural products.

"According to the results of last year, the export revenue of IT services amounted to $6.4 billion," the head of government added.

He noted that other areas of the IT industry are also developing in Diia.City.

Thus, med-tech provides new opportunities for the rehabilitation of our defenders. In particular, these are prospects for scaling the production of bionic prostheses and improving their functionality.

Ed-tech provides modern digital solutions for Ukrainian education, including in the STEM education segment.

According to Shmyhal, new opportunities in biopharmaceuticals, acceleration of soil restoration after demining, and biofuel production are provided by BioTech and AgroTech. In addition, this is an innovative in-depth processing of agricultural raw materials to create products with high added value.

Separately, the Prime Minister noted the prospects for the development of artificial intelligence.

"Artificial intelligence is what will give Ukraine acceleration. We strive to introduce this technology in all key areas: management, education, medicine, and business. Particular emphasis on AI weapons: from the formation of so-called drone 'swarms' to new information systems for high-quality battlefield analytics," Shmyhal noted. "The use of artificial intelligence in the fight against cyber threats and Russian propaganda is also relevant," he added.

Shmyhal noted that the Diia.City space has recently opened for small startups.

"Manufacturers of bionic prostheses also received the opportunity to become residents. The plans include expanding the space of Diia.City to include the activities of science parks. This will be an important step in the development of knowledge-intensive sectors of the economy," the Prime Minister concluded.

Tags: #diia_city

MORE ABOUT

17:08 28.07.2023
Drone manufacturers to have opportunity to become residents of Diia.City – Shmyhal

Drone manufacturers to have opportunity to become residents of Diia.City – Shmyhal

15:07 29.03.2023
EasyPay, Avenga, Let's Enhance startup become residents of Diia.City

EasyPay, Avenga, Let's Enhance startup become residents of Diia.City

16:34 24.02.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to extend VAT benefits for Diia.City residents – Deputy Minister

Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to extend VAT benefits for Diia.City residents – Deputy Minister

15:14 03.08.2022
Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

14:29 08.02.2022
Revolut becomes resident of Diia.City, to open over 100 technical vacancies in Ukraine in 2022

Revolut becomes resident of Diia.City, to open over 100 technical vacancies in Ukraine in 2022

12:24 08.02.2022
Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

13:39 14.12.2021
Rada passes law on 'Diia City'

Rada passes law on 'Diia City'

HOT NEWS

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

LATEST

Current electricity tariff provides Energoatom with UAH 49 bln in additional profit and depreciation annually – Rada investigative commission's report

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.5 times in Jan-April, mainly from China

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

Kyivteploenergo detects and eliminates 400 damages during month of hydraulic tests

Ukraine needs continuation of mutually beneficial terms of trade in agro products with EU – Agrarian Minister

ICU together with Ulis creates real estate investment fund Ulis.Vorokhta for UAH 200 mln

Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

AD
AD