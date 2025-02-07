Number of defense-tech companies in Diia.City reaches over 240 residents – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the number of defense-tech companies in Diia.City has increased from 20 to more than 240 since 2022, he noted during events marking the third anniversary of the project's launch.

"Defense-tech is innovation for our defense and for our victory. Including the development of smart drones, new solutions for the automation of drones, robotic systems and much more," the prime minister's Telegram channel said.

Shmyhal emphasized that the IT sector is the largest exporter of services in Ukraine, ranking second in the overall structure of Ukrainian exports after agricultural products.

"According to the results of last year, the export revenue of IT services amounted to $6.4 billion," the head of government added.

He noted that other areas of the IT industry are also developing in Diia.City.

Thus, med-tech provides new opportunities for the rehabilitation of our defenders. In particular, these are prospects for scaling the production of bionic prostheses and improving their functionality.

Ed-tech provides modern digital solutions for Ukrainian education, including in the STEM education segment.

According to Shmyhal, new opportunities in biopharmaceuticals, acceleration of soil restoration after demining, and biofuel production are provided by BioTech and AgroTech. In addition, this is an innovative in-depth processing of agricultural raw materials to create products with high added value.

Separately, the Prime Minister noted the prospects for the development of artificial intelligence.

"Artificial intelligence is what will give Ukraine acceleration. We strive to introduce this technology in all key areas: management, education, medicine, and business. Particular emphasis on AI weapons: from the formation of so-called drone 'swarms' to new information systems for high-quality battlefield analytics," Shmyhal noted. "The use of artificial intelligence in the fight against cyber threats and Russian propaganda is also relevant," he added.

Shmyhal noted that the Diia.City space has recently opened for small startups.

"Manufacturers of bionic prostheses also received the opportunity to become residents. The plans include expanding the space of Diia.City to include the activities of science parks. This will be an important step in the development of knowledge-intensive sectors of the economy," the Prime Minister concluded.