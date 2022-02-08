Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine is launching Diia.City and developing a model of electronic customs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We are developing an e-customs model, we want to make Ukraine an IT hub... We are launching Diia.City," he said, opening Diia.Summit on Tuesday.

"Diia.City is the digital capital of the electronic state," the president added.

This will allow increasing the share of IT in GDP from 4% to 10%, and industry revenues - up to $16.5 billion, Zelensky believes.