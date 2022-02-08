Revolut becomes resident of Diia.City, to open over 100 technical vacancies in Ukraine in 2022

British fintech startup Revolut has become a resident of Diia.City and plans to open over 100 technical vacancies in Ukraine in 2022, Revolut Operations Manager Dmytro Strelchuk has said.

"We want to invest in Ukraine. We want to create jobs here. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Revolut becomes the first resident of Diia.City in Ukraine today. We are also opening over 100 vacancies for technical specialists," he said on Diia.Summit in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Strelchuk, Revolut is working on a project in which the best employees of the company in Ukraine will be able to receive Revolut shares.