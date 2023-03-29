EasyPay, Avenga, Let's Enhance startup become residents of Diia.City

The electronic payment system EasyPay, one of the largest nonbank operators of payment and financial services in Ukraine, as well as several other companies, have joined the country's legal and tax regime for Diia.City IT companies, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.

"Over the past month, Avenga, a global IT consulting and engineering platform with offices around the world, has joined Diia.City. Ukrainian startup Let's Enhance, which develops artificial intelligence. One of the largest online payment services in Ukraine, EasyPay," he wrote.

According to Fedorov, ed-tech startups with great potential are actively joining Diia.City, in particular, Mate Academy, an online academy of IT professions that teaches programming, Nanit Robot, an ed-tech hardware developer for children and adults, and Sensorama Lab, an immersive technologies company specializing in virtual and augmented reality creation, 3D modeling, and animation.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation told Interfax-Ukraine the total number of Diia.City residents has increased to 500 companies.

Fedorov thanked the residents for choosing Ukraine as a place for development and scaling, not being afraid to implement large-scale projects, create jobs and strengthen the digital economy of the state.