17:08 28.07.2023

Drone manufacturers to have opportunity to become residents of Diia.City – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will provide drone manufacturers with the opportunity to become residents of Diia.City, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday, July 28.

"We are talking not only about manufacturing companies, but also about those who produce components, about those who teach drone control. Diia.City is a unique tool with appropriate benefits and preferences, so this will allow us to take drone production one step higher. All this is to ensure that there are more drones, and thanks to them there are fewer enemies of Ukraine," Shmyhal stressed.

He pointed out that at present there are many promising projects that bring Ukraine's victory closer every day.

The prime minister recalled that the government had already allocated UAH 40 billion to invest in Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

