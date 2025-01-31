Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:02 31.01.2025

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian policy allocates sugar export quotas to EU

1 min read
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has allocated quotas for sugar exports to European Union member states, subject to licensing requirements.

"The quota volumes have been distributed among sugar exporters in proportion to their actual production volumes from September to December 2024," the ministry reported.

The largest quota was awarded to Radekhiv Sugar, amounting to 34,800 tonnes. Sakhargroprom (part of Astarta-Kyiv) secured the second-largest allocation with 13,500 tonnes, followed by Zoria Podillia (Ukrprominvest-Agro) with 7,300 tonnes. The top five companies also include PJSC Teofipol Sugar Refinery and PJSC PC Podillia (Ukrprominvest-Agro), with quotas of 7,300 tonnes and 6,600 tonnes respectively.

In total, the ministry granted export permits to 21 producers, allowing them to export 107,238 tonnes of sugar.

