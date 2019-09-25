Video

17:39 25.09.2019

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Tags: #zelensky #trump
18:05 25.09.2019
Zelensky tells Trump in July 25 phone call that Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins

16:41 25.09.2019
Zelensky stands for rebooting such international institutions as the United Nations

16:28 25.09.2019
Zelensky: Ending war and retaking occupied territory among priority tasks, but not at the cost of Ukraine's freedom to choose

16:03 25.09.2019
Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine

15:56 25.09.2019
Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

14:43 25.09.2019
Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

11:11 25.09.2019
Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

09:42 25.09.2019
Zelensky on future meeting with Trump: The main thing is that U.S. supports Ukraine

09:42 25.09.2019
Zelensky intends to invite Trump to pay visit to Ukraine

09:17 25.09.2019
Trump says he authorizes release of complete, fully declassified transcript of his phone conversation with Zelensky

