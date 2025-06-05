Interfax-Ukraine
12:30 05.06.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Three pillars of Ukraine’s future economic revival: point of view of Strength of Nation party’

On Thursday, June 5, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Three pillars of Ukraine’s future economic revival: point of view of Strength of Nation party."

Participants include: founder and leader of the Strength of the Nation party, head of the public organization Protection and Assistance, specialist in the field of commercial port management Andriy Peliukhovsky; Head of NGO Ukrainian Military Organization SPAS-23, founder of the NEP discussion club Volodymyr Volkov; political analyst, reputation management specialist, member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Oleksandr Kondratenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

For additional information, call (096) 551 5151, [email protected].

 

 

