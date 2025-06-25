Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Russia's responsibility for war against Ukraine: legal mechanisms'

On Thursday, June 26, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Russia's responsibility for war against Ukraine: legal mechanisms." An analytical report will be presented on the status and prospects of holding the leadership of the Russian Federation accountable for the crime of aggression and war crimes in Ukraine, an analysis of the process of creating an international tribunal, cases in the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and documentation of war crimes will be presented.

Participants include experts of the analytical center United Ukraine Valentyn Hladkykh, Dmytro Levus, Petro Oleschuk, Ihor Popov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.