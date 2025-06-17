Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as element of information defense: countering Russian influence, forming positive image of Ukraine in Europe and USA’

On Tuesday, June 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as element of information defense: countering Russian influence, forming positive image of Ukraine in Europe and USA."

Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Security Club, NGO Fund for Assistance to Democracy Yuriy Honcharenko; Coordinator of the initiative group for the creation of the Social-Military Movement, veteran of the Russia-Ukraine war, expert of the Ukrainian Security Club Oleksiy Ivashin; information influence specialist and researcher of information defense Serhiy Demyanov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Additional info by phone: (063) 765 9085, or at: [email protected] (Yuriy Honcharenko).