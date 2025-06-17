Interfax-Ukraine
Video
11:30 17.06.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as element of information defense: countering Russian influence, forming positive image of Ukraine in Europe and USA’

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as element of information defense: countering Russian influence, forming positive image of Ukraine in Europe and USA’

On Tuesday, June 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as element of information defense: countering Russian influence, forming positive image of Ukraine in Europe and USA."

Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Security Club, NGO Fund for Assistance to Democracy Yuriy Honcharenko; Coordinator of the initiative group for the creation of the Social-Military Movement, veteran of the Russia-Ukraine war, expert of the Ukrainian Security Club Oleksiy Ivashin; information influence specialist and researcher of information defense Serhiy Demyanov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Additional info by phone: (063) 765 9085, or at: [email protected] (Yuriy Honcharenko).

 

 

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Dynamics of socio-political sentiments of Ukrainians during the war’

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation‘Pro-Russian Ukraine. Narratives, faces, prospects’

German support for Ukrainian communities: start of registrations for financing humanitarian projects

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Three pillars of Ukraine’s future economic revival: point of view of Strength of Nation party’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘What do Ukrainians think about initiatives in field of combating smoking - survey results’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Polish presidential elections: results and consequences for Ukraine’

URCS vehicle hits mine during evacuation of people in Sumy region

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

AD
AD