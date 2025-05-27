Interfax-Ukraine
Video
10:30 27.05.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

On Tuesday, May 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal."

Participants include

Chairman of the Ukrainian Security Club, NGO Foundation for Assistance to Democracy Yuriy Honcharenko;
MP and member of National Security and Defense Committee Serhiy Rakhmanin;
Coordinator of the initiative group of the NGO Socio-Military Movement Oleksiy Ivashin;
Representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Andriy Yusov (pending confirmation);
representative of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine Olena Maksymova (participation via video link);
Chairman of the Center for Political Studies Doctrine Yaroslav Bozhko;
representative of the Charitable Organization Foundation for Research of the Future Serhiy Demyanov and other experts in the fields of security, politics and social development (8/5a Reitarska Street).

Organizers: Conservative Platform (a joint project of the NGO Foundation for Assistance to Democracy and the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine) in partnership with the Ukrainian Security Club.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Journalists’ participation by prior accreditation at: forms.office.com/e/3QVFUv7n9V.

Additional info by phone: (063) 765 9085 or at: [email protected] (Yuriy Honcharenko).

 

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

Scandal over illegal construction of military memorial cemetery on Emerald Network spreads to Europe

Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'One in Three: How Ukrainian Nurse Lives and Works. Presentation of Study'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine in coordinate system of new world order’

The 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum on May 8-9

Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine

Investments in Ukraine: Demining and Restoration of Affected Territories

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘VAT - trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry’

AD
AD