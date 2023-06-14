On Wednesday. June 14, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures" on the results of a face-to-face opinion poll conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on May 23-32, 2023 in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, Crimea, and the territories where active hostilities take place. Some 2,020 respondents were polled. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. The poll was conducted within the framework of a project of the MATRA program funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine. Participants include President of the Razumkov Center, Director General of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency Oleksandr Martynenko, Director of the Sociological Service of the Razumkov Center Andriy Bychenko, Head of the Information Defense Project of the Open Policy Foundation, Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.