Ukraine launches platform for development of innovations in defense sector

The Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the announced BRAVE1 defense cluster based on the Ukrainian Startup Fund to support innovative developments in the defense sector during the BRAVE1 Defense Innovation Council.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said the project will support innovation in the defense sector, but the focus will be on four areas: UAV projects, satellite communications, electronic systems and electronic warfare.

"Today, the fund has more than UAH 100 million to issue grants. We are also negotiating with other funds that are ready to join the financing," the Minister of Digital Transformation said, answering questions from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

In addition, describing the system of grants from BRAVE1 for startups, Fedorov told Interfax-Ukraine that the possibility of issuing grants of $5,000, $25,000, $50,000 and $75,000 on a non-refundable basis, depending on the project, is being considered.

Fedorov said the BRAVE1 cluster will also serve as a platform that will bring together both entrepreneurs who have ideas and developments, and entrepreneurs who are ready to invest in their development.

"There are many entrepreneurs who are ready to invest in companies, they call everyone they know on the phone. It's impossible to build an institute like that. Now every entrepreneur can apply to BRAVE 1 and, after passing a certain compliance, get access to applications, among which they can choose a project for support," Fedorov said.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov said BRAVE1 will become an incubator that will help initiative projects rise to a level that will correspond to state orders from the Defense Ministry.

"We are primarily interested in 'mature developments' that can be quickly brought to use. We expect that BRAVE1 will help bring initiatives to the appropriate level of maturity," Reznikov said.