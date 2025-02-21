Number of Kyivstar subscribers in roaming reaches 2.9 mln in 2024

Over the past two years, since 2022, the number of subscribers using roaming services from Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, grew by 31% in 2024, reaching 2.9 million. This figure exceeds the 2023 average by 48.2%.

"In 2024, 2.9 million Kyivstar subscribers used the Roaming Like Home service, allowing them to stay connected abroad under favorable conditions. Over the year, the company expanded the list of supported countries, increased mobile internet allowances, and introduced new convenient features to ensure a comfortable user experience," the operator stated in a press release on Friday.

The most active users of the Roaming Like Home service were subscribers traveling in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Hungary. On average, they consumed 5 GB of mobile internet per month and made over 170 minutes of calls, with 85% of those calls placed within the Kyivstar network, according to the operator's press service.

In 2022, around 2 million subscribers used Kyivstar's roaming service, the report noted.

During the Global Outlook: Fostering Unity conference in September 2024, organized by the European Business Association (EBA), Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov reported that the number of active roaming users in July 2024 increased by 21% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 1.9 million. According to him, more than half of Kyivstar's roaming users were men, accounting for 70% of newly activated SIM cards detected in roaming. Komarov expressed hope that the number of roaming subscribers would eventually decline but was unlikely to return to the 2023 average of 1.4-1.5 million.