Telecom

20:32 21.02.2025

Number of Kyivstar subscribers in roaming reaches 2.9 mln in 2024

2 min read
Number of Kyivstar subscribers in roaming reaches 2.9 mln in 2024

Over the past two years, since 2022, the number of subscribers using roaming services from Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, grew by 31% in 2024, reaching 2.9 million. This figure exceeds the 2023 average by 48.2%.

"In 2024, 2.9 million Kyivstar subscribers used the Roaming Like Home service, allowing them to stay connected abroad under favorable conditions. Over the year, the company expanded the list of supported countries, increased mobile internet allowances, and introduced new convenient features to ensure a comfortable user experience," the operator stated in a press release on Friday.

The most active users of the Roaming Like Home service were subscribers traveling in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Hungary. On average, they consumed 5 GB of mobile internet per month and made over 170 minutes of calls, with 85% of those calls placed within the Kyivstar network, according to the operator's press service.

In 2022, around 2 million subscribers used Kyivstar's roaming service, the report noted.

During the Global Outlook: Fostering Unity conference in September 2024, organized by the European Business Association (EBA), Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov reported that the number of active roaming users in July 2024 increased by 21% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 1.9 million. According to him, more than half of Kyivstar's roaming users were men, accounting for 70% of newly activated SIM cards detected in roaming. Komarov expressed hope that the number of roaming subscribers would eventually decline but was unlikely to return to the 2023 average of 1.4-1.5 million.

Tags: #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

17:56 21.02.2025
Kyivstar submits second request to Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Committee for approval to acquire online pharmacy service Tabletki.ua

Kyivstar submits second request to Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Committee for approval to acquire online pharmacy service Tabletki.ua

11:07 06.02.2025
Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

20:22 05.02.2025
Kyivstar shares to be placed on NASDAQ in Q3 - Komarov

Kyivstar shares to be placed on NASDAQ in Q3 - Komarov

19:43 24.01.2025
Kyivstar wants to buy taxi service Uklon

Kyivstar wants to buy taxi service Uklon

13:26 15.01.2025
Ukraine's regulator approves frequency exchange in 2100 MHz band between Kyivstar and VF Ukraine

Ukraine's regulator approves frequency exchange in 2100 MHz band between Kyivstar and VF Ukraine

19:05 08.01.2025
"My Kyivstar is among the top apps in Ukraine in 2024

"My Kyivstar is among the top apps in Ukraine in 2024

16:10 11.12.2024
Kyivstar launches VoWiFi, allowing voice calls even with weak mobile network signal

Kyivstar launches VoWiFi, allowing voice calls even with weak mobile network signal

11:14 06.12.2024
Kyivstar increases fees by 25% on average, providing more services

Kyivstar increases fees by 25% on average, providing more services

20:01 29.11.2024
Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

09:35 22.11.2024
Kyivstar increases 4G availability from 94.7% to 95.6% over year

Kyivstar increases 4G availability from 94.7% to 95.6% over year

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Ukrainian govt transfers gambling regulatory authority to Ministry of Digital Transformation

AFU, GUR cyber experts conduct large-scale operation against Russian fuel and energy sector – sources

Three major mobile operators in Ukraine launch VoLTE, VoWiFi services

Ukraine and Germany announce the launch of the Global GovTech Board initiative to share digital transformation experience

EU finalizes models for calculating mobile communication tariffs in RLAH zone

Ukrposhta resumes parcel, small package deliveries to Canada

Some 300 IT companies register on B2B platform CodeUA

Kyivstar shareholders consider listing operator on stock exchange

Working group created to find optimal taxation model for Internet providers

Ukraine has significantly improved its position in global digital governance rankings

AD
AD
AD
AD