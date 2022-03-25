CERT-UA records 60 cyber attacks from March 15 through March 22

Over the past week on March 15 thorugh March 22, the government's CERT-UA cybersecurity team recorded 60 cyber attacks on Ukrainian critical information infrastructure and public organizations of the country.

As said in the Telegram channel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, out of these 60 cyber attacks, 11 occurred on the websites of the government and local authorities, eight in the security and defense sectors, six in the financial and commercial sectors, four in the telecom and software sector, and two in the energy sector.

Another 22 cyberattacks are categorized as "other."

"The number of attacks is growing, but most of them are unsuccessful. Even successful ones have almost no effect on the operation of the critical information infrastructure. However, we do not observe such serious activities that were at the beginning of the year," Deputy Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection Viktor Zhora said.