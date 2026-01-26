Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
19:14 26.01.2026

Nova Poshta plans to open about 10,000 new service points, sorting terminals in three cities in 2026 – CEO

2 min read
Nova Poshta plans to open about 10,000 new service points, sorting terminals in three cities in 2026 – CEO

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine Nova Poshta from the NOVA group plans to open about 10,000 new service points in 2026, including almost 6,000 parcel terminals and approximately 300 branches of its own network, the company's CEO Yevhen Tafiychuk said in an interview with LIGA.net.

According to him, Nova Poshta will open new-format branches of 40–50 square meters, mostly located in residential complexes.

"Their function and purpose is to be as close as possible to customers who prefer visiting a branch and using the services we provide there," the CEO said.

As of early January 2026, the company’s network included more than 50,000 service points, including 15,900 branches and 34,200 parcel terminals.

Tafiychuk noted that Nova Poshta aims to transition all branches from offline to online operations. He emphasized that the company plans to grow 30% year-over-year through the rollout of existing and new products.

The CEO also said that in 2026, sorting terminals are planned for Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr.

"These are the three main facilities. But there are also plans to open up to ten smaller mechanized depots," Tafiychuk said.

He added that the company’s investment volume this year will total around UAH 3 billion, with roughly half allocated to automation, robotics, and the development of sorting infrastructure.

Tags: #networks #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

16:46 21.01.2026
Nova Poshta increases its revenue by 21% in 2025

Nova Poshta increases its revenue by 21% in 2025

11:00 13.01.2026
Russia hits Kharkiv innovative terminal of Nova Poshta, destroying cargo terminal, partially postal one

Russia hits Kharkiv innovative terminal of Nova Poshta, destroying cargo terminal, partially postal one

16:43 19.12.2025
Nova Poshta reports possible delays in parcel delivery in western Odesa region

Nova Poshta reports possible delays in parcel delivery in western Odesa region

20:13 28.11.2025
Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 35.1% in Jan–Sept

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 35.1% in Jan–Sept

13:12 25.11.2025
Starting December 1, Nova Poshta updating some of its tariffs, introducing additional fee for receiving parcels from parcel terminals

Starting December 1, Nova Poshta updating some of its tariffs, introducing additional fee for receiving parcels from parcel terminals

13:54 31.10.2025
Nova Poshta sees net profit drop by 6.2% with revenue growth of 22.5% in 9M

Nova Poshta sees net profit drop by 6.2% with revenue growth of 22.5% in 9M

11:07 10.10.2025
Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

17:52 01.09.2025
Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 18.6% in H1 2025

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 18.6% in H1 2025

14:14 28.08.2025
Enemy hits sorting depot of Nova Poshta with missile, injures 3

Enemy hits sorting depot of Nova Poshta with missile, injures 3

15:40 27.08.2025
Nova Poshta adds 10% customs duty to cost of shipments delivery to USA

Nova Poshta adds 10% customs duty to cost of shipments delivery to USA

HOT NEWS

Army introducing IT vertical that will include 7,000 digital officers – Defense Ministry

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Ukrposhta increases net profit by 69% in Q4 2025 due to sale of property

Kyivstar reports that 70% of its network normally operating

Vodafone Ukraine network efficiency in Dnipropetrovsk region is about 80%, 72% of lifecell stations work autonomously

Vodafone Ukraine announces another buy-out of eurobonds for $1.5 mln

Beta testing of national LLM planned for spring 2026 – 1st Dpty PM

Electronic court using AI to be one of key priorities of Ministry of Digital Transformation in 2026 – 1st Dpty PM

Lviv, Borodianka to become pilot zones for launch of 5G – First Dpty PM

Ukraine to launch pilot 5G projects in 2 cities within weeks – First Deputy PM

Points of invincibility will now have internet via xPON or Starlink – First Dpty PM

Foxtrot launches sales on Allo marketplace

AD
AD