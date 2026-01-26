Nova Poshta plans to open about 10,000 new service points, sorting terminals in three cities in 2026 – CEO

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine Nova Poshta from the NOVA group plans to open about 10,000 new service points in 2026, including almost 6,000 parcel terminals and approximately 300 branches of its own network, the company's CEO Yevhen Tafiychuk said in an interview with LIGA.net.

According to him, Nova Poshta will open new-format branches of 40–50 square meters, mostly located in residential complexes.

"Their function and purpose is to be as close as possible to customers who prefer visiting a branch and using the services we provide there," the CEO said.

As of early January 2026, the company’s network included more than 50,000 service points, including 15,900 branches and 34,200 parcel terminals.

Tafiychuk noted that Nova Poshta aims to transition all branches from offline to online operations. He emphasized that the company plans to grow 30% year-over-year through the rollout of existing and new products.

The CEO also said that in 2026, sorting terminals are planned for Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr.

"These are the three main facilities. But there are also plans to open up to ten smaller mechanized depots," Tafiychuk said.

He added that the company’s investment volume this year will total around UAH 3 billion, with roughly half allocated to automation, robotics, and the development of sorting infrastructure.