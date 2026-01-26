Ukrposhta increases net profit by 69% in Q4 2025 due to sale of property

The national postal operator Ukrposhta in the fourth quarter of 2025 received a net profit of UAH 257.9 million, which is 69.2% more than in the same period in 2024, the company's interim report says.

Ukrposhta exceeded its net profit target despite falling short on revenue and EBITDA due to additional income from the sale of company property, which totaled UAH 168 million versus a plan of UAH 46 million, according to a company document.

The report noted that in the fourth quarter, Ukrposhta’s revenue increased by UAH 10.7 million compared with the same period in 2024, reaching UAH 3.6016 billion, but still fell UAH 676 million short of the plan.

The company explained that revenue growth was recorded in letter delivery, retail, and other commercial services, while income from other services declined.

EBITDA for the period rose 49.7% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching UAH 461.5 million, but remained below the planned UAH 591.1 million.

During Q4 2025, the company handled 20.5 million domestic and international letters (compared with 22.7 million in the same period in 2024), 11.8 million parcels (13.3 million), and 21.5 million payments (23.3 million).

According to its report, Ukrposhta currently operates 5,100 stationary service points (down from 5,200 in Q4 2024), which serve 11,100 service locations, and 2,000 mobile units (down from 2,100), covering 20,130 service points.

The company’s average headcount in Q4 2025 was 26,600 employees (28,900 in Q4 2024), with an average salary of UAH 18,800 (up from UAH 17,800), the report said.

During the fourth quarter, Ukrposhta launched its first 100 automated parcel lockers in Kyiv and Odesa, updated its mobile app and CRM system, and began accepting National Cashback card payments at branches.

Looking ahead to 2026, Ukrposhta plans to invest in digital systems, including expanding mobile app functionality, CRM systems, and other platforms. The company also aims to expand parcel lockers in regional areas, optimize delivery routes, strengthen operations, and enhance its cybersecurity program.