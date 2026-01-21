Interfax-Ukraine
Nova Poshta increases its revenue by 21% in 2025

Ukraine's leading express mail carrier, Nova Poshta, part of the NOVA Group, increased its revenue in 2025 by 21% compared to 2024, reaching more than UAH 54 billion, while its profit amounted to UAH 2.6 billion, compared to UAH 2.5 billion, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

It is noted that the number of delivered parcels and cargo in 2025 increased by 7.4% – from 486 million to 522 million, including international ones – by 52.6%, from 19 million to 29 million.

The release clarified that 12,200 new Nova Poshta service points were opened during 2025: 2,200 branches and 10,100 parcel terminals. Therefore, as of the beginning of January, the service totaled more than 50,000 points, including 15,900 branches and 34,200 parcel terminals.

"The network expanded throughout Ukraine, including in frontline areas," the company noted.

The release also stated that NOVA Group's capital investments in Ukraine totaled over UAH 4 billion, the majority of which were used to expand the network of parcel terminals and branches and develop logistics infrastructure.

The company clarified that UAH 492 million was spent on the acquisition and installation of sorting lines at sorting terminals, while UAH 545 million was invested in upgrading the fleet of vehicles and BDF containers (truck bodies).

It is noted that in 2025, the Group's charitable expenditures amounted to more than one billion hryvnias. In particular, last year, 42% more free shipments were delivered than in 2024 – 2.7 million, the release states.

"The NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) transferred UAH 16.2 billion in taxes and fees to the Ukrainian budget in 2025. This is 33%, or UAH 4.1 billion, more than in 2024," the release also states.

As reported, Nova Poshta increased its revenue by 22.5% for January-September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, to UAH 37.7 billion, and reduced its net profit by 6.2%, to UAH 1.5 billion.

Nova Poshta's consolidated net profit for January-September 2025 increased by 35.1% compared to the same period last year, reaching UAH 2.9 billion, while consolidated net income increased by 21.7%, reaching UAH 45.7 billion.

Nova Poshta's primary business is express delivery of documents, parcels, and large-sized palletized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.

