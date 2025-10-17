Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
14:26 17.10.2025

Vodafone Ukraine to install 360 kW solar power plants at 100 base stations in late 2025 - early 2026

2 min read

The second largest Ukrainian mobile operator VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU) plans to install solar power plants (SPPs) at 100 mobile base stations throughout Ukraine by late 2025 - early 2026, the company said in a release.

It is noted that the SPP's total installed capacity is 360 kW. Each system includes solar panels and inverters with a capacity of 3.6 kW. This allows the use of energy generated by the sun during peak load periods or grid outages.

The operator noted that such systems would reduce consumption from the centralized electricity grid by about 300 MWh per year. This would reduce the load on the power system during peak hours and lower CO2 emissions by 210 tonnes per year, while also achieving savings by reducing electricity costs.

Vodafone Ukraine added that the technology was tested at three base stations in Poltava region and the city of Dnipro during four seasons of the year. The pilot projects revealed a significant reduction in electricity costs, a reduction in the daytime load on the electricity grid, and the technology's reliability in climatic conditions, especially during periods of high solar activity.

As reported, Vodafone Ukraine reduced its net profit by 13% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year – to UAH 1.705 billion, while its revenue increased by 15% – to UAH 13.518 billion.

Tags: #vodafone

MORE ABOUT

16:39 12.09.2025
Vodafone Ukraine raises eurobond redemption price for second time – up to 92% of par

Vodafone Ukraine raises eurobond redemption price for second time – up to 92% of par

13:53 08.09.2025
Vodafone Ukraine increases volume of next eurobond redemption to $5.1 mln

Vodafone Ukraine increases volume of next eurobond redemption to $5.1 mln

14:52 11.08.2025
Vodafone Ukraine buys back $5.2 mln in eurobonds

Vodafone Ukraine buys back $5.2 mln in eurobonds

17:45 04.08.2025
Vodafone Ukraine receives 7.6 times more applications for its offer to buy back eurobonds for $4.67 mln

Vodafone Ukraine receives 7.6 times more applications for its offer to buy back eurobonds for $4.67 mln

HOT NEWS

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Kyivstar, Mastercard plan to test Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in payment infrastructure

Microsoft launches $50,000 Lingua competition to boost Ukrainian language in AI

Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

Vodafone Ukraine raises price of its latest Eurobond buyback for fifth time, to 96% of par value

Kyivstar integrates AI into Kyivstar Cloud to analyze large volumes of data

Kyivstar to analyze migration flows in Kharkiv for 2022–2025 for UAH 588,000

Ukrposhta purchases 160 new cars with EBRD loan

Return on investment in Diia is 100 times – 1st Dpty PM

Kyivstar shares up 20% since market debut, further growth potential seen – Kyivstar president

Ukraine to soon launch world's first national AI assistant providing govt services in Diia

AD
AD