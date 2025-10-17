Vodafone Ukraine to install 360 kW solar power plants at 100 base stations in late 2025 - early 2026

The second largest Ukrainian mobile operator VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU) plans to install solar power plants (SPPs) at 100 mobile base stations throughout Ukraine by late 2025 - early 2026, the company said in a release.

It is noted that the SPP's total installed capacity is 360 kW. Each system includes solar panels and inverters with a capacity of 3.6 kW. This allows the use of energy generated by the sun during peak load periods or grid outages.

The operator noted that such systems would reduce consumption from the centralized electricity grid by about 300 MWh per year. This would reduce the load on the power system during peak hours and lower CO2 emissions by 210 tonnes per year, while also achieving savings by reducing electricity costs.

Vodafone Ukraine added that the technology was tested at three base stations in Poltava region and the city of Dnipro during four seasons of the year. The pilot projects revealed a significant reduction in electricity costs, a reduction in the daytime load on the electricity grid, and the technology's reliability in climatic conditions, especially during periods of high solar activity.

As reported, Vodafone Ukraine reduced its net profit by 13% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year – to UAH 1.705 billion, while its revenue increased by 15% – to UAH 13.518 billion.