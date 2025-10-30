Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell report 90-99% network availability during blackouts in Chernihiv, Sumy

The average network availability of Vodafone Ukraine during blackouts in Chernihiv region is 97%, in Sumy region – 99%, depending on the intensity of shelling in the border regions, lifecell reports 90-95% availability in Chernihiv and the region, the companies said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to lifecell, a mobile operator that is part of the DVL Group of Companies (Datagroup-Volia-lifecell), the operator’s network continued to operate during stabilization power outages in Sumy that lasted approximately 14 hours and 30 minutes and affected about 45% of the region.

The batteries of the base stations are designed for 10 hours of autonomous operation. To ensure continued operation in the event of longer power outages, generators were connected.

"Lifecell technical teams monitor the network status around the clock, perform operational maintenance on the equipment, and replenish fuel and battery supplies. In cases of lack of a stationary power supply, the equipment switches to battery operation mode," the operator noted.

Vodafone Ukraine reported that in October, its base stations in Sumy region ran on backup power for a combined 1,712 hours. In Chernihiv region, during the latest blackouts, local and regional infrastructure operated on autonomous power sources for a total of 2,400 hours.

In response to the agency’s request, the company stated, "After eight hours of operation on batteries, the network availability in Chernihiv was 75%. Therefore, the network’s ability to withstand long outages and meet state requirements for network stability has unfortunately been tested in real conditions."

Additionally, 233 emergency teams are on duty across the country, particularly in Chernihiv, Sumy, and other frontline regions. However, their ability to respond promptly is hindered by prolonged alarms and continued shelling, which prevent them from leaving shelters.

Vodafone Ukraine explained that, in the event of battery depletion due to a prolonged outage, the following action plan takes effect: a list of base stations is determined in advance in each settlement and region, and the teams deliver autonomous power sources to these priority facilities, which ensure maximum coverage and operation of the network.

The company recalled that the overall network performance index was over 85-90% during previous mass blackouts, even in regions with prolonged power outages.

It is noted that 95% of Vodafone Ukraine’s base stations are already equipped with backup batteries that ensure up to 10 hours of autonomous operation, in line with technical requirements, while the remaining stations can operate for no less than 4-6 hours. In addition, the operator is transitioning to lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) batteries, which can withstand 13 times more charge cycles.

Vodafone Ukraine has also implemented a pilot project using solar power plants (SPPs) and is preparing to connect 100 base stations to alternative power sources, including those in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Meanwhile, lifecell reported that since the start of mass power outages, the company has purchased 48,000 lithium batteries (48V, 100Ah), of which more than 43,000 have already been installed.