Military has already ordered 240,000 drones for combat points through Brave1 Market – Fedorov

Since the launch of the Brave1 Market marketplace in August 2025, the military has ordered 240,000 drones, Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov has said.

"In six months, units have ordered 240,000 drones for bonuses, as well as NRCs, components and other equipment. More than half of the assets have already been delivered to the front - 160+ thousand drones and other weapons are operating in the most difficult areas. The formula is as simple as possible: the military destroys the enemy ⭢ the state pays ⭢ technologies quickly reach the front. The average delivery time is 10 days," Fedorov wrote in the Telegram channel.

He added that the government is constantly improving Brave1 Market.

"Now, you can purchase 400+ Ukrainian products with eBalls – drones, electronic warfare, ground robotic systems, and components. We recently added the Manufacturer's Cabinet – a unique feature so that everyone can see the effectiveness of their developments on the battlefield in real time," the minister added.