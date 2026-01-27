Off-grid power products drive sales, Jan demand rises severalfold – Ukrainian retailer Foxtrot

Off-grid power supply products remain the key sales driver in January, with sales volumes several times higher than a year earlier, Viacheslav Sklonny, Commercial Director of omnichannel retailer Foxtrot, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In January, Ukrainian consumer behavior demonstrates a combination of two key needs: adapting to cold weather and outages, and the need for familiar comfort and technologies for everyday life. As a result, the Foxtrot chain is recording growing demand both for energy-independence products and for appliances for home, work, and leisure. Undoubtedly, off-grid power supply products remain the main sales driver," he said.

According to him, charging stations remain one of the most dynamic segments of the backup power market, driven by a simultaneous surge in demand across the country. Over the year, however, demand for power banks and charging stations in Ukraine has changed not gradually, but in sharp spikes.

"Certain periods showed not growth of tens of percent, but increases by several times, which directly correlates with large-scale damage to the energy system and prolonged power outages. This is not about interest in a category, but about the abrupt formation of a basic household necessity," he said.

In particular, during an incomplete January, Foxtrot sold two to three times more charging stations than during several full months of the first half of last year. "High demand was not a short-lived wave. It has become a new reality," Sklonny stated.

The most versatile segment of charging stations, with capacity of 1,500–2,500 Wh, is currently limited on the market, which has led to a redistribution of demand. About 50–55% of sales fall on models up to 1,000 Wh, which are purchased for apartments to cover basic needs such as lighting, internet access, and laptop use. The share of stations above 2,500 Wh has grown to 35–40%, as buyers increasingly opt for powerful solutions "with a margin," enabling autonomous living and working for several days. The key brand in the category remains EcoFlow, in particular the DELTA Lite model, which combines an optimal balance of power, price, and availability.

In the power bank category, there is no overall shortage, but the popularity of large, high-capacity models has increased significantly. Power banks are increasingly perceived as a personal or "home" energy reserve, with demand concentrated in the 20,000 mAh and above segment, including 30,000–50,000 mAh models and high-power power banks (45W–65W) capable of charging laptops and supporting home workstations.

At the same time, Ukrainians are trying to adapt their lifestyles to modern challenges. Therefore, alongside off-grid power solutions, demand in January also rose for equipment that ensures basic comfort, the expert noted.

Among January's sales leaders was the air fryer category, with volumes up 70% year-on-year in units and 65% in value terms. Network adapters and connectors (in particular for Wi-Fi equipment) also showed growth of 40%, as did heaters, sales of which nearly tripled. These segments reflect consumers' desire to optimize everyday life in winter: to cook faster and more economically, maintain warmth in their homes, and ensure stable internet connectivity.

In value terms, flagship smartphones traditionally remain sales leaders. In particular, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max posted a 3.5-fold increase compared with the previous year, when measured against the corresponding previous iPhone version (iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max). Laptops grew 72% in value terms, while PlayStation gaming consoles remained at last year's level. The air fryer category mentioned above remains a universal demand hit.

One of January's challenges was ensuring a stable availability of key energy-independence categories and products.

"In conditions where demand grew severalfold within a month, the key was not to create interest, but to be ready for it. Early stock formation, assortment expansion, and a focus on different autonomy scenarios allow the company to respond in time to demand that in some cases grows by hundreds of percent over a short period. Behind all this dynamics lies not so much the pursuit of commercial results as the desire not to let our customers down in meeting a real need for autonomous energy supply, which we understand as a basic need for security," Sklonny said.

Foxtrot is one of Ukraine's largest omnichannel retail networks by number of stores and electronics/appliance sales volume. As of early 2026, the company operates 127 stores across 67 cities, as well as the Foxtrot.ua online platform and mobile app.

The omnichannel retailer was founded by Ukrainian entrepreneurs Hennadiy Vykhodtsev and Valeriy Makovetsky.