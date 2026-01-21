Kyivstar reports that 70% of its network normally operating

Photo: https://t.me/mzu_official

Some 70% of Kyivstar's network is currently operating normally, with overall availability remaining at 88.5%, the company reported on Wednesday.

Kyivstar noted that more than 19% of base stations provide communications using autonomous power sources, specifically batteries and generators.

"In some regions, power outages are indeed significant, but the network continues to operate thanks to backup power," the operator explained, adding that less than 12% of base stations are currently temporarily unavailable.

"We are doing everything possible to maintain connectivity for as many customers as possible. All Kyivstar technical teams are working under extremely challenging conditions, responding to any emergency situations around the clock," Kyivstar emphasized.

Earlier, the company's CEO, Oleksandr Komarov, reported at a discussion at the Ukraine House in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that following the latest massive Russian strikes on the energy sector in nine regions, Kyivstar's infrastructure is currently 40-60% without power, but the company is still able to support more than 90% of its websites thanks to generators and batteries.

In the third quarter of 2025, Kyivstar served 22.5 million mobile customers, which is 3.6% less than the previous year, while the number of 4G clients increased by 2.4% to 15 million.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company generated EBITDA of UAH 7.1 billion, a 21.5% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024, and in dollar terms, growth was 20.4%, reaching $171 million.

The main shareholder of Kyivstar Group, with an 89.6% stake, is the telecommunications holding VEON, which was the 100% owner of Kyivstar before its IPO.