On May 17th the Kyiv Security Forum holds an online-discussion on the issue of russian assets confiscation

This upcoming Friday, May 17, an online discussion will be held by the Kyiv Security Forum dedicated to one of the pivotal issues to ensure Ukraine's sustainment - tranfer of the russian assets frozen by the West to our state.

On November 3, 2023, the Financial Times published the famous "Mr.Yatsenyuk letter" urging to let Ukraine use russia's assets worth $300 billion frozen in the United States and European Union states.

The appeal, initiated by the Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, was supported by such well-known international figures as: Lawrence Summers, President Emeritus of Harvard University and US Treasury Secretary in 1999-2001, Robert Zoellick, President of the World Bank in 2007-12, Francis Fukuyama, and as well as dozens of high-ranking American and European diplomats, politicians and experts. This topic occupies a central place in KSF public events and the KSF Team dialogue with international partners.

What are the prospects of resolving the issue of "russian assets" and what it takes to make russia pay for all its crimes committed against Ukraine?

These issues will receive focused attention of the online-meeting attended by the leading world experts in this sphere: Philip Zelikow, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Counselor of the U.S. Department of State in 2005-07; Stephen Rademaker, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State in 2005-06; as well as Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, Member of the European Parliament (Germany), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance; Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16; Natalie Jaresko, Member of the KSF Security Council, Minister of Finance of Ukraine in 2014-16; Danylo Lubkivsky, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum.

Kyiv Security Forum is the leading international platform in this country to discuss issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Online-discussion broadcast will be available at:

