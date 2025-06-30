Schneider Electric named Most Sustainable Corporation in Europe by Corporate Knights

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been ranked the Most Sustainable Corporation in Europe by Corporate Knights, a Canadian media and research company focused on corporate sustainability performance.

This recognition places Schneider Electric at the top of the inaugural Europe 50 ranking, which evaluated over 600 publicly listed European companies across a comprehensive set of sustainability criteria. It follows the company’s earlier distinction in January 2025 as the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation, also awarded by Corporate Knights as part of their renowned Global 100.

Together, these accolades reaffirm Schneider Electric’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and its leadership in driving meaningful change across industries and geographies.

“At Schneider Electric, sustainability is not just a priority among others —it is embedded in our purpose and mission,” said Esther Finidori, recently appointed Chief Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric. “Being named the Most Sustainable Corporation in Europe is a powerful recognition of our efforts to drive positive impact through innovation, transparency, and collaboration. We are proud to lead by example and remain committed to accelerating our contribution to a more sustainable and inclusive world.”

The Europe 50 ranking builds on the same rigorous methodology used for the Global 100, evaluating companies on a wide range of ESG performance indicators such as carbon productivity, clean revenue, board diversity, and sustainability-linked investments. Its scope encompasses constituents of the STOXX Europe 600 Index as well as the top 100 publicly traded companies headquartered in Europe by market capitalization.

This dual recognition—both globally and regionally—highlights the positive impact Schneider Electric is making. Through its innovative technologies and solutions, the company supports customers and partners in reducing their environmental footprint, improving energy efficiency, and advancing their sustainability goals.

