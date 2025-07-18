Interfax-Ukraine
18:41 18.07.2025

Betting brand GG.BET is now the official partner of Usyk vs. Dubois II

On July 19, Wembley Stadium in London will host a bout for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The current WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk will face IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois. For the first time in the history of heavyweight boxing, the fight will be sponsored by a betting brand with Ukrainian roots.

This will be the second fight between Usyk and Dubois. Their first bout took place in August 2023 in Poland, where the Ukrainian won by technical knockout. The rematch holds special significance for Brit Dubois, as it will take place at the world-renowned home of English football in his home city. For Usyk, it’s an unique chance to make history as a three-time undisputed world champion and to reaffirm his dominance, making this bout a legendary global sporting event.

GG.BET has partnered with Queensberry and Ready to Fight for this historic event. The cooperation includes full integration of visual elements of the GG.BET brand across key parts of the ring, as well as brand presence in promotional materials and during major event moments: the press conference on July 17, the weigh-in on July 18, and the fight itself. Boxing fans will also be able to take part in special activities and giveaways from GG.BET on social media and get special offers for the fight on the bookmaker’s website.

“We didn’t choose the slogan ‘Big fight. Real thrills.’ for this event by chance; it perfectly reflects both the scale of the event itself and the excitement viewers can experience. We are proud to be part of such a historic event and hope every viewer will enjoy the fight to the max,” commented the GG.BET press office.

The betting brand is well-known for supporting major esports events. GG.BET has served as the official sponsor of top-tier tournaments such as the BLAST Premier CS2 series, Dota 2’s The International 2022, and many others. The brand is now expanding its focus into traditional sports and actively supports professional teams and events.

GGBET operates in accordance with licenses dated August 23, 2023, issued in accordance with CRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 dated August 8, 2023.

