AmCham Ukraine Calls on Government and Members of Parliament to Prevent Reintroduction of Export Duties on Oilseeds

The business community, united by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, is concerned about the potential risks related to the possible reintroduction of export duties and/or quotas on oilseeds.

The duty-free trade regime with the European Union (EU), the leading importer of Ukrainian oilseeds, is a key factor for Ukraine's prompt and successful recovery. However, the introduction of customs or other trade restrictions by Ukraine could jeopardize negotiations on updating the free trade area with the EU, particularly by creating the risk of reciprocal restrictions on Ukrainian exports.

Additionally, the AmCham member companies' experts consider it necessary to remind that the introduction of export duties on soybeans and rapeseed in 2017 – which were subsequently repealed in 2020 – did not result in a significant increase in oil production. Instead, these measures led to financial losses for agricultural producers and caused a respective reduction in the cultivation of oilseed crops.

Therefore, AmCham Ukraine calls on the Government of Ukraine and Members of Parliament to prevent the reintroduction of export duties and/or quotas on oilseeds and not to support such initiatives.