04.06.2025

FUIB launches leasing for sole proprietors

FUIB Leasing, one of the market leaders among Ukrainian banks, offers financial leasing to sole proprietors.

The new product from FUIB Leasing for sole proprietors allows them to obtain a car for personal use or for business development in just a few simple steps.

“We offer new and used cars, trucks, trailers, and other equipment from leading global manufacturers and their dealers in Ukraine,” said Lilia Zholkevska, head of the PUMB Leasing sales center. “For entrepreneurs, becoming a car owner and starting to use it right away is convenient and affordable. After all, we have made the process of obtaining a car on lease as simple as possible. All you need to do is decide on the make and model of the car, and the specialists at PUMB Leasing will take care of the rest and complete the transaction as quickly and professionally as possible. This leaves entrepreneurs free to focus on developing their business and its efficiency."

PUMB's financial leasing terms for sole proprietors:

Ø Financing amount – from UAH 250,000 to UAH 5 million

Ø Financing rates in UAH for passenger cars – from 0.01% with an initial down payment of 70%

Ø Advance payment from 0% if the cost of a new car is up to UAH 2 million

Ø Financing term – from 1 to 5 years

Advantages of leasing for sole proprietors from FUIB

Ø Minimum set of documents

Ø Decision made within 1 day

Ø Leading brands represented in Ukraine

Ø Partnership programs with leading global manufacturers and dealers

Ø Flexible approach to customers with the option to choose a schedule according to seasonality

Ø No additional or hidden fees, only one financial leasing agreement is signed, the bank takes care of the rest (CASCO and OSAGO insurance for the entire lease term, registration of the leased asset, payment of taxes and fees, installation of GPS monitoring systems, administration of insurance claims).

Ø Professional consulting 24/7

FUIB Leasing opens up new opportunities for small entrepreneurs working in the transport sector, including various types of salons or services, small manufacturing businesses, as well as IT and HoReCa entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs can lease a car online. You can leave your application here.

JSC “FUIB”. State registration of banks No. 73 dated 23.12.1991.

Banking license of the NBU No. 8 dated 06.10.2011.

