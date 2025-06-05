Forum “Bread Industry – 2025”: detailed program available

In just one week, 25 leading experts and more than 200 industry representatives will discuss current issues in the production, marketing, and distribution of flour, cereals, bakery products, and pasta, as well as share their experiences in implementing technological innovations, adapting to the market, and building effective relationships with retailers and HoReCa.

We are already counting down the days until the start of Bread Industry 2025!

On June 12–13, Uman will become a meeting point for ideas, experience, and new opportunities for everyone who works with bread, flour, technologies, and sales markets.

The forum brings together over 200 participants — managers and owners of bread factories, confectionery enterprises, and bakeries; manufacturers of flour, flour products, cereals, pasta, and other grain processing enterprises; representatives of retail, suppliers of packaging, raw materials, ingredients, equipment, and technologies; government officials, and other participants from the agro-industrial and related sectors.

The program offers a concentration of practical knowledge and breakthrough solutions. On stage are top experts from the baking, flour milling, machine building, HoReCa, and retail industries. Instead of general phrases, there will be clear insights, case studies, and tools that are already working in Ukraine and beyond.

And also:

– a specialized exhibition featuring equipment, ingredients, and innovations;

– master classes on baking bread, from the first kneading to the fragrant crust;

– live communication, networking, and real contacts for business development;

– and even an excursion to Sofiyivka and the Rebbe Nachman Synagogue after the official part is over.

Registration is ongoing, but time is running out. Don't put off your decision — discover new opportunities with Bread Industry 2025.

Venue: Uman National University of Horticulture (1 Institutskaya St., Uman, Cherkasy region)

REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES:

Participation in the conference for one delegate

Conference materials

Coffee breaks, lunches, and all events included in the conference program

Field trips and excursions as part of the conference

Attendance at the banquet and networking

