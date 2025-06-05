Interfax-Ukraine
Forum "Bread Industry – 2025": detailed program available

In just one week, 25 leading experts and more than 200 industry representatives will discuss current issues in the production, marketing, and distribution of flour, cereals, bakery products, and pasta, as well as share their experiences in implementing technological innovations, adapting to the market, and building effective relationships with retailers and HoReCa. 

We are already counting down the days until the start of Bread Industry 2025!

On June 12–13, Uman will become a meeting point for ideas, experience, and new opportunities for everyone who works with bread, flour, technologies, and sales markets.

The forum brings together over 200 participants — managers and owners of bread factories, confectionery enterprises, and bakeries; manufacturers of flour, flour products, cereals, pasta, and other grain processing enterprises; representatives of retail, suppliers of packaging, raw materials, ingredients, equipment, and technologies; government officials, and other participants from the agro-industrial and related sectors.

The program offers a concentration of practical knowledge and breakthrough solutions. On stage are top experts from the baking, flour milling, machine building, HoReCa, and retail industries. Instead of general phrases, there will be clear insights, case studies, and tools that are already working in Ukraine and beyond.

And also:
– a specialized exhibition featuring equipment, ingredients, and innovations;
– master classes on baking bread, from the first kneading to the fragrant crust;
– live communication, networking, and real contacts for business development;
– and even an excursion to Sofiyivka and the Rebbe Nachman Synagogue after the official part is over.

Registration is ongoing, but time is running out. Don't put off your decision — discover new opportunities with Bread Industry 2025.

REGISTER

Organizers: All-Ukrainian Bakers Association, Union of Flour Millers of Ukraine, AgroMarketing Agency
General partner — Lesaffre Ukraine
Quality control partner — SocTrade
Special partner — Uni Blend
Banquet partner — Bistro Pekarya Uman

Official information partner — Interfax-Ukraine

Official information and analytical partner of the forum — Experts Club

Venue: Uman National University of Horticulture (1 Institutskaya St., Uman, Cherkasy region)

REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES:

Participation in the conference for one delegate
Conference materials
Coffee breaks, lunches, and all events included in the conference program
Field trips and excursions as part of the conference
Attendance at the banquet and networking

ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

Participation as a sponsor or partner of the conference
Placement of a banner in the conference hall, in the lobby in front of the conference hall
Placement of an exhibition space in the lobby in front of the conference hall
Inclusion of advertising and souvenir products of the company in the participant's package

For questions regarding participation, advertising, and presentations, please contact the event coordinators:

Agro Marketing Agency

Svyatoslav Tkachenko

+38(063)357 73 59

[email protected] 

[email protected]

