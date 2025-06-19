Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
17:07 19.06.2025

Presentation of the new ForUA information portal

2 min read

Today saw the official presentation of the brand new information portal ForUA, created on an updated technological basis and with a completely new team of journalists. ForUA is back to become your reliable source of breaking news from Ukraine and around the world, as well as providing in-depth analysis and exclusive first-hand comments from experts.

The new ForUA is headed by Igor Korzh, a public figure, founder of the NGO “European Way of Ukraine,” film and music producer, who has taken on the role of editor-in-chief of the website. Under his leadership, the editorial team will focus on unbiased coverage of events, offering readers verified information and diverse perspectives.

“We created ForUA to meet the urgent need for quality, timely, and in-depth journalism,” said Igor Korzh. ”Our team is ready to provide readers with not only fast news every day, but also thorough analysis that will help them understand the essence of events. We believe that ForUA will become an important platform for open dialogue and exchange of ideas.”

On the new ForUA website, you will find:

  • Breaking news from Ukraine and around the world, updated in real time.
  • In-depth analysis and articles to help you understand complex processes and phenomena.
  • Exclusive comments from experts in various fields, providing a unique perspective on events.

The ForUA team invites all interested parties to read and discuss the materials on the new website https://for-ua.com/

Tags: #forua

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

AmCham Ukraine Calls on Government and Members of Parliament to Prevent Reintroduction of Export Duties on Oilseeds

Ukrainian Helicopters complain about information attack

In 2024, umgi portfolio companies increased their gross revenue

Schneider Electric and Start Campus Establish Scalable, Sustainable Foundation for AI and Cloud Infrastructure in Portugal

Safe Return to Learning Consortium Marks Major Milestones, Impacting Over 120,000 in Ukraine’s Education Sector

Forum “Bread Industry – 2025”: detailed program available

FUIB launches leasing for sole proprietors

“Bukovel” actively implements International Environmental Programs

Parents recognize their role in realizing child rights, but need support – UNICEF survey

Your investment in customer service that pays off

AD
AD