Presentation of the new ForUA information portal

Today saw the official presentation of the brand new information portal ForUA, created on an updated technological basis and with a completely new team of journalists. ForUA is back to become your reliable source of breaking news from Ukraine and around the world, as well as providing in-depth analysis and exclusive first-hand comments from experts.

The new ForUA is headed by Igor Korzh, a public figure, founder of the NGO “European Way of Ukraine,” film and music producer, who has taken on the role of editor-in-chief of the website. Under his leadership, the editorial team will focus on unbiased coverage of events, offering readers verified information and diverse perspectives.

“We created ForUA to meet the urgent need for quality, timely, and in-depth journalism,” said Igor Korzh. ”Our team is ready to provide readers with not only fast news every day, but also thorough analysis that will help them understand the essence of events. We believe that ForUA will become an important platform for open dialogue and exchange of ideas.”

On the new ForUA website, you will find:

Breaking news from Ukraine and around the world, updated in real time.

In-depth analysis and articles to help you understand complex processes and phenomena.

Exclusive comments from experts in various fields, providing a unique perspective on events.

The ForUA team invites all interested parties to read and discuss the materials on the new website https://for-ua.com/