12:38 11.06.2024

Shmyhal: Ukraine requires $10-30 bln annual investments in next 10 years

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Ukraine requires $10 to $30 billion in annual investment over the next 10 years.

“As part of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, a meeting of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform took place today. For the first time at the ministerial level. I emphasized the importance of clearly defining the tasks and priorities for the work of the platform,” Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, first the matter concerns the financial stability of Ukraine.

"It is important for us that the support of partners is predictable, rhythmic and stable. We need restoration, access to foreign markets and improved logistics. We need external investment and technology transfer from our partners. Ukraine requires $10-30 billion of annual investment in the following 10 years," the prime minister emphasized.

Shmyhal stressed that after the unprecedented Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, the energy sector needs special support.

“More air defense, more energy equipment, promoting the expansion of electricity imports to Ukraine, helping to decentralize the energy system,” he added.

