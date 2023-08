The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to reorganize Kherson seaport by merging it with Olvia Stevedoring Company, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said.

"The proposal of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure on the reorganization of Kherson Seaport state enterprise by joining the state enterprise Olvia Stevedoring Company was agreed upon," Melnychuk wrote.