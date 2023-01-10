Czech company Excalibur Army invests EUR 27 mln to expand production for military aid to Ukraine – media

The Excalibur Army arms company is investing about CZK 650 million (more than EUR 27 million) in the construction of another production workshop and the installation of new technologies at its plant in Šternberk in Olomouc region (the Czech Republic).

According to the website of the Czech Radio on Tuesday, this decision was made in connection with the growing demand for military equipment.

The Excalibur Army, which is part of the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) weapons and engineering holding, recently won a contract to modernize almost 100 T-72 tanks, which is funded by the United States and the Netherlands as part of military assistance to Ukraine. In 2022, this company upgraded T-72 tanks for the Ukrainian army.

"The modernized T-72 tanks have a more powerful engine, new communication systems, digital diagnostics, modern aiming systems, and additional dynamic armor. The company is able to upgrade up to five tanks every month. Last year, Excalibur Army delivered about 100 units of military equipment to Ukraine, including modernized T-72 tanks, artillery systems, rocket launchers and infantry fighting vehicles," the report notes.