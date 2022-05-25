EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) intends to invest $1 billion in 2022 and is ready to finance NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Bank President Odile Renaud-Basso has said.

We intend to continue investing $1 billion this year and we are focused on supporting key infrastructure such as the power grid (Ukrenergo), we are reserving a Naftogaz credit facility to support their working capital and liquidity, she said during the discussions at the Ukrainian House in Davos as part of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The EBRD intends to offer an investment plan to support these companies and the private sector in general and to provide credit facilities for agribusiness and pharmaceuticals and not only, she added.

We also plan to work with municipalities to help internally displaced people, Renaud-Basso said.