Investments

12:57 01.02.2022

Investments in Kyiv real estate amount to $33 mln in Jan 2022 - research

2 min read
Investments in Kyiv real estate amount to $33 mln in Jan 2022 - research

The volume of investments in real estate in Kyiv amounted to the equivalent of $33 million in January 2022, which is 35% less than in December 2021, but 25% higher than in January 2021, First Realty Group told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The level of capitalization was affected by the long New Year holidays. At the same time, we are seeing a trend of changing the portrait of the buyer - today the greatest demand is for objects in the medium and high price segments," Olena Biberova, the CEO of Blagovist, said.

According to Blagovist, in January 2022, the segment up to $50,000 took a share of 9% of the total number of transactions. In this category, mainly one- and two-room apartments were purchased, most of all in Dniprovsky and Desniansky districts of the capital. Transactions with apartments accounted for the bulk of the share.

In the segment from $50,000 to $100,000, some 37% of operations in January were completed, mostly apartments in residential areas of Kyiv.

The price category from $100,000 to $250,000d became the most massive in January, it gave 41% of transactions. Here two- and three-room apartments in Solomiansky, Darnytsky, Pechersky districts of Kyiv prevail.

The price category from $250,000 in January was represented by 13% of the total volume of transactions.

Blagovist real estate agency, founded in 1993, is part of First Realty Group corporation. Currently, there are eight offices of the agency in Kyiv, with which about 500 professional real estate consultants cooperate.

Tags: #real #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:50 25.01.2022
Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

14:42 04.01.2022
Investments in real estate in Kyiv amount to $50.4 mln in Dec 2021

Investments in real estate in Kyiv amount to $50.4 mln in Dec 2021

17:02 27.12.2021
Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

09:38 07.12.2021
EIB will issue EUR 100 mln to Kyiv for the purchase of trolleybuses and metro cars

EIB will issue EUR 100 mln to Kyiv for the purchase of trolleybuses and metro cars

15:27 03.12.2021
Largest nativity scene in Europe planned for Christmas in Kyiv – local authorities

Largest nativity scene in Europe planned for Christmas in Kyiv – local authorities

16:16 25.11.2021
Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

09:27 25.11.2021
Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

18:07 19.11.2021
Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

14:49 18.11.2021
British investor Tamaz Somkhishvili sent a notification of a dispute to the Government of Ukraine on the basis of the Agreement between Ukraine and the UK on the reciprocal protection of investments

British investor Tamaz Somkhishvili sent a notification of a dispute to the Government of Ukraine on the basis of the Agreement between Ukraine and the UK on the reciprocal protection of investments

12:07 17.11.2021
Kyiv resumes full-time education in schools from Nov 22

Kyiv resumes full-time education in schools from Nov 22

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

LATEST

At least 10 new real estate investment trusts to appear in Ukraine by 2025 – expert

Zelensky expects active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine

TCS founded by Portugal company invests EUR 30 mln in building materials factory in Vinnytsia

EBRD intends to send 100% of investments in green projects from 2022

Naftogaz Teplo allows IPO or attraction of strategic investor in future

Naftogaz Teplo invites local businesses to supply biofuel to CHPPs

Austria's Head Group gets permit to build plant in Vinnytsia - deputy mayor

UDP developer regards seizure of Bilshovyk shares after winning privatization auction as pressure on business, investors

Dunaya Resort Ukraine resort city will open in May 2023

UIA not interested in investing in cargo fleet

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD