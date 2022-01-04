Investments in real estate in Kyiv amount to $50.4 mln in Dec 2021

The volume of investments in real estate in Kyiv in December 2021 amounted to the equivalent of $50.4 million, which is 44% more than in November 2021, CEO of Blagovist real estate agency (Kyiv) Olena Biberova has said.

"In December, the demand for the purchase of apartments increased significantly, especially in the highest price segment. Many closed questions with real estate and bought apartments as a "gift for the Christmas tree." Apartments in historic buildings and new buildings were purchased the fastest. There are a lot of purchase orders, so some of the transactions will be completed in January, which will affect the dynamics of the market after the New Year holidays," Biberova said.

According to the analyst of Blagovist, the most popular were Darnytsky, Holosiyevsky and Sviatoshynsky districts.

The segment up to $50,000 in December accounted for 13% of the total number of transactions. In this category, mainly one- and two-room apartments were purchased, most of all in Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts of the capital.

According to Biberova, parking lots were the cheapest deals in December - for $20,000 a parking lot was bought in Antonovycha Street, for $25,000 in Konovaltsa Street. Among the apartments, the most affordable option was a one-room apartment with an area of 36 sq m in Sosiury Street (Dniprovsky district), which was bought for $37,000.

In the segment from $50,000 to 100,000, some 36% of operations were carried out, two- and three-room apartments in residential areas of Kyiv predominated here.

Transactions from $100,000 to 250,000 provided 38% of the share of transactions, there were more two- and three-room apartments in Shevchenkivsky, Holosiyevsky, Pechersky districts of Kyiv.

The price category from $250,000 in December represented 13% of the total volume of transactions.