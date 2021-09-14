McDonald's plans to develop network of restaurants along highways

McDonald's plans to develop a network of restaurants along highways, McDonald's Ukraine Development Director Vitaliy Stefurak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is a new segment for us, which we plan to develop. I hope that next year we will see restaurants directly on the highways," Stefurak said.

According to him, the campaign to update the road infrastructure, the growth of domestic and foreign tourism make such projects relevant.

"The number of vehicles passing in one direction or another is already sufficient. There are roads, highways that are already ready to invest and get a normal payback period," the development director said.

He said that two formats for future projects along the highways are being developed: a McDonald's restaurant as a part of a filling station complex and a restaurant as a part of a hub, where there is not only a filling station, but also other infrastructure facilities.

"The goal is not only McDonald's, but a synergy of different types of business/service that is demanded by those who travel," Stefurak said.

According to him, negotiations are already underway with filling station networks, but at present there is no exclusivity.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv. Currently, the McDonald's chain in Ukraine has 104 restaurants in 24 cities.

The network is being developed by McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. According to the data of the unified public register of legal entities and sole proprietors, MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, the U.K.) is a participant in the limited liability company. The charter capital of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. as of September 2021 was UAH 901.801 million.