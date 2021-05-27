Investments

15:34 27.05.2021

Adoption of law on localization to be important incentive for investment - mayor of Dnipro

2 min read

The Verkhovna Rada needs to adopt bill No. 3739, which provides for the obligatory participation of Ukrainian enterprises in the production of components for foreign engineering products, which are purchased for the money of the Ukrainian budget or state-owned companies, said mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov during the international conference UkraineInvest Talks: Dnipro on Thursday.

"We must develop our own production, and not spend state money on imports. We need a bill to specify the conditions for the local component in the procurement of engineering products," he stressed.

According to Filatov, it's not only about the production of trolleybuses and trams, but also about railway engineering, the space sector and housing and communal services. "This will be an important incentive for investment in the real sector of the economy," the mayor stated.

Filatov also expressed conviction that such Dnipro enterprises as the Pivdenmash association, the aggregate plant and Pivdenne design bureau should receive a state defense order. "I think everyone understands why this is important for a country in which there is a war," said the mayor.

Filatov added that long-term state development programs are needed for the development of the space industry. "These are new opportunities not only for these legendary enterprises, but also for private developers of space technology, such as Noosphere," the mayor said.

Tags: #dnipro #filatov
